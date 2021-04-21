Vladimir Putin: Bringing power back to Russia at all cost

Since coming to power more than 20 years ago, Vladimir Putin has been fixated on one idea: restoring Russia's status as a global superpower regardless of the cost.

"Nobody really wanted to talk to us, nobody wanted to listen," he said in 2018, using his annual state of the nation address to unveil "invincible" new nuclear missiles.

"Listen to us now," Putin said, a few weeks before he secured his fourth term as president.

Making sure that Russia is not just listened to, but respected and even feared, has been at the heart of Putin's presidency since he came to power in 1999 as a relatively unknown ex-spy.