EU, UN chief discuss Ukraine war, food security and sanctions

European Union leaders held talks on Thursday with UN chief Antonio Guterres on global food security and sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and also endorsed a plan to supply more artillery shells to Kyiv.

Guterres’ participation in the EU summit came days after the renewal of a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea that is seen as crucial to overcoming a global food crisis.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the bloc wanted “to ensure that Russia’s horrible war of aggression against Ukraine would not result in food insecurity in the world”.

“We need to ensure that grain exports, for example from Ukraine, can continue,” he said.