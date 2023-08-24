Wagner chief Prigozhin presumed dead in plane crash: Russian officials

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, which in June attempted to topple Russia’s military leadership, was on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday, with all passengers killed, Russian officials said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion was seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority since he came to power.

Since then, uncertainty has surrounded the fate of Wagner and its controversial chief.

Russia’s ministry for emergency situations on Wednesday announced the crash of a private plane travelling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.