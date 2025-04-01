Russia condemns 'ultimatums' after Trump threatens to bomb Iran

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran's disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran says it needs nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and denies it is seeking to build an atomic bomb.

Ryabkov said Trump's recent comments only served to "complicate the situation" in regards to Iran.

"The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region," Ryabkov said.

"While there is still time and the 'train has not left', we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis. Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran and everyone who is interested in this," he said.