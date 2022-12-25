At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

The 86-year-old also warned the 10-month-old conflict was aggravating food shortages around the world, urging an end to the use of "food as a weapon".

The head of the Catholic Church addressed thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter's Square, some of them holding Ukrainian flags, before delivering the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("to the city and the world").