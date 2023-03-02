Blinken meets Lavrov at G20 riven by Ukraine divisions

The United States and Russia met in their highest face-to-face contact since the invasion of Ukraine last year on the sidelines of a G20 meeting that ended in disarray due to divisions over the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly at the meeting of the world's top diplomats in New Delhi, which failed to reach a joint final declaration after objections from Moscow and Beijing.

Blinken reaffirmed Washington's commitment to protecting its ally Ukraine in order to "disabuse the Russians of any notion that our support might be wavering", a US official said on condition of anonymity.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov were in the same room -- at a G20 meeting in Bali last July -- the latter stormed out, according to Western officials.

Until Thursday, there had been no high-level face-to-face contacts between the US and Russian governments since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Washington firmly backing Kyiv and spearheading international efforts to isolate Russia.

Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sought to downplay the significance of the encounter, telling state news agency RIA Novosti that Blinken had initiated it and that it had been fleeting.

Lavrov "spoke to him, standing, as part of the second second session of the G20," she said. "No talks or real meeting took place."