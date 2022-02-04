YouTube, Facebook block Ukraine separatists' accounts

YouTube and Facebook on Friday blocked several accounts with links to Ukrainian separatists as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over the possibility of Russia invading its ex-Soviet neighbour, separatists said.

The breakaway regions bordering Russia have been locked in an armed conflict with the Ukrainian army after Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

Several channels run by separatist authorities in self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic were inaccessible.