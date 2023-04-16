‘Not our friends’: Anger with Russia builds in Armenia

Standing in a busy street flanked by green sycamores near Yerevan’s Opera House, Artur Sargsyan says Russia is an unreliable partner and Armenia should look for allies elsewhere.

“I dream of a day when Armenia leaves the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and the Russian sphere of influence,” said Sargsyan, a 26-year-old philologist, referring to the Moscow-led regional pact.

“Russia and the CSTO have not helped Armenia during a very difficult time,” he told AFP, referring to the inaction of the security bloc in the face of hostilities with arch-foe Azerbaijan.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has sent shock waves across former Soviet countries and prompted Moscow’s traditional partners to seek allies elsewhere.