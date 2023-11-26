Russia launches 'record' 75 drones on Ukraine

Ukraine said on Saturday it had downed 74 out of 75 drones Russia launched at it overnight, in what it said was the biggest such attack since the start of the invasion.

The Ukrainian army said Russia had launched a "record number" of Iranian-made Shahed drones, the majority of which targeted Kyiv, causing power cuts as temperatures dipped below freezing.

The drone attack came as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, commemorating the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

"The enemy launched a record number of attack drones at Ukraine! The main direction of the attack is Kyiv," said the commander of Ukraine's air force, General Mykola Oleshchuk.

The air force said it had downed "74 out of 75" Shahed drones. Kyiv authorities said five people -- including an 11-year-old -- were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours.

Falling drone debris had sparked fires and damaged buildings across the city, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

AFP saw Kyiv residents clearing smashed windows and other damage in the city's Dniprovsky district, with ambulances parked nearby.