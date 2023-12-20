France passes tightened immigration bill despite Macron party rebellion

The French parliament on Tuesday passed an immigration bill backed by the government of President Emmanuel Macron after he faced a major rebellion within his own party over the far right’s support of the toughened-up legislation.

The lower house voted in favour of the legislation by a wide majority, with the ruling party in the end not needing the support of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) to push the bill through.

Various amendments have seen the immigration measures further tightened from when the bill was originally submitted, with the left accusing the government of caving in to pressure from the far right.