Zelensky vows victory as 100 days of war pass in Ukraine

Ukraine’s president vowed victory Friday even as Russian troops pounded the east, and the United Nations pushed to get tens of millions of tons of grain out of the country and avert a global food crisis.

More than 100 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on 24 February, thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble.

The advance of Russian troops has been slowed by a fierce Ukrainian resistance which repelled them from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.

“Victory will be ours,” Zelensky said in a video speech.