UN to vote on demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

The United Nations is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution demanding Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine, one year after it invaded the country.

While non-binding, the vote will lay out the extent of support for Kyiv around the world as the war grinds on with Russia occupying large chunks of Ukraine and both sides gearing up for intensified fighting in the spring.

On Wednesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the special session of the UN General Assembly by condemning Moscow's 24 February, 2022 attack on Ukraine.

"That invasion is an affront to our collective conscience," Guterres said.

He called the anniversary "a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community."