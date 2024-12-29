South Korea Plane Crash: Death toll rises to 120

Some 120 people are confirmed dead and just two people -- both flight crew -- rescued, South Korea's fire agency said Sunday, after a Jeju Air plane crashed on landing with 181 people on board.

"So far two rescued, 120 confirmed dead," the National Fire Agency said in a statement, with the search and rescue operation ongoing.

Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane landing at Muan International Airport's runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines, before the entire aircraft was quickly engulfed in flames.