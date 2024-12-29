South Korea plane crash: 62 now confirmed dead says fire agency

Sixty-two people are confirmed dead after a Jeju Air plane crashed on landing in South Korea, the country's fire agency said Sunday, with dramatic video showing the aircraft bursting into flames.

"So far two rescued, 62 dead," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 25 of the victims were male, 37 female.

Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane -- a Boeing 737-8AS according to Flight Radar -- landing at the Muan airport runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines, before the entire aircraft was quickly engulfed in flames.