Erdogan says Gaza ‘shame of humanity’, calls for permanent ceasefire

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his attacks on Israel as he arrived in Tirana Thursday, the first stop of a Balkans tour that will also take him to Serbia.

Repeating his claim that Israel’s actions in Gaza constituted “genocide”, he branded it the “shame of humanity”, at a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“The international community, we must do our best to urgently guarantee a permanent ceasefire and exert the necessary pressure on Israel,” he added.

“The genocide that has been going on in Gaza for the past year is the common shame of all humanity,” he added.

The Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

According to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, 42,065 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, mostly civilians. The UN has said the figures are reliable.

Erdogan has branded Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza” and compared him to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

“The aggression led by the Netanyahu government now threatens the world order beyond the region,” Erdogan said.