Fear and hope under fire in Ukrainian village near Russian border

Waving his arms in a state of agitation, a man asks Ukrainian soldiers if he can safely cross the remains of a destroyed bridge in the village of Ruska Lozova near the Russian border.

The village, about 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the frontier and just north of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, was recaptured by Kyiv's forces in late April after being under Russian control for two months.

Trembling, Rostislav Stepanenko struggles to light a cigarette as he recounts how he survived devastating shelling in his village a few kilometres away, caught in the firing line between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

He had gone back to collect some belongings but returned empty-handed and stunned by the incessant artillery fire.

He said a shell struck a neighbour's house and blew out his home's windows.