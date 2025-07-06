BRICS nations voice 'serious concerns' over Trump tariffs

BRICS leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro today, Sunday are expected to decry US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" trade tariffs, saying they are illegal and risk hurting the global economy.

Emerging nations, which represent about half the world's population and 40 per cent of global economic output, have united over "serious concerns" about US import tariffs, according to a draft summit statement obtained by AFP on Saturday.

Since coming to office in January, Trump has threatened allies and rivals alike with a slew of punitive duties.

His latest salvo comes in the form of letters informing trading partners of new tariff rates that will soon enter into force.

The draft summit declaration does not mention the United States or its president by name, and could yet be amended by leaders gathering for talks Sunday and Monday.

But it is a clear political shot directed at Washington from 11 emerging nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.