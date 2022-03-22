Genocide: past accusations of mass slaughter

The United States has declared that violence committed by Myanmar's military against the Rohingya, which sparked a mass exodus in 2016-2017, was an attempt to exterminate the mostly Muslim minority and constitutes genocide.

The term, derived from the Greek word "genos", for race or tribe, and the suffix "cide" from the Latin for "to kill", was first used to describe the Holocaust of six million Jews during World War II.

AFP takes a look at other genocides that have been recognised by international courts or individual states.