Global Covid cases top 190 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed 190 million as the second wave of coronavirus continues its onslaught across the world amid speeding inoculation effort, reports UNB.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 190,370,346 and 4,088,328, respectively as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On the other hand, as many as 3,619,944,135 vaccine doses have so far been administered across the world.