Global Covid cases top 190 million

The US has logged 34,079,336 cases and 609,018 fatalities to date, the highest death toll in the world, according to the university.
Brazil registered 948 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 542,214, the ministry of health reported on Sunday.
The ministry stated that another 34,126 cases were also registered, taking the total caseload to 19,376,574.
The moving average for daily deaths over the last seven days fell to 1,247, the lowest level since March, before the start of the second wave of infections in the country.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 31,106,065 on Sunday as 41,157 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 518 deaths from the pandemic were also reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 413,609.
With Covid-19’s Delta variant spreading fast, Bangladesh is now facing the worst scenario as the caseload crossed 1.1 million-mark in the country on Sunday.
The country recorded 225 fresh deaths in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The total caseload from Covid now stands at 1,103,989 while 11,578 fresh cases were reported during the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The new numbers pushed the country’s death tally to 17,894.