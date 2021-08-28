Global Covid cases top 215 million

The US is the worst-hit country, with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,702,782 and 636,679, respectively, according to the university data.
About 1,100 people are dying daily of Covid-19 in the United States, the most since mid-March, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
About 85,000 people were hospitalised with the illness nationwide early this week, CDC data shows, the highest total since the post-holiday surge in early February, reports AP.
The surge is largely fueled by highly contagious delta variant among people who are not vaccinated.
Brazil is currently seeing a second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks, with a significant increase in cases since December that has pushed the public healthcare system to the brink of collapse in several regions.
The country confirmed 20, 703,906 cases with 578,326 deaths as of Saturday morning.
India comes second in terms of Covid cases, with 32,603,188, while the country's death toll soared to 436,861 this morning, according to the health ministry.
The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 and dying from the virus has continued to fall in Bangladesh, the latest daily figures show.
Bangladesh added 117 new fatalities to its national tally Friday - down from 145 logged a week earlier on 20 August.
The average number of Covid-related fatalities confirmed each day has dropped by more than 110 over the last three weeks, 46 per cent of the previous peak.