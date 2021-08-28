Global Covid cases top 215 million

The US is the worst-hit country, with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,702,782 and 636,679, respectively, according to the university data.

About 1,100 people are dying daily of Covid-19 in the United States, the most since mid-March, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

About 85,000 people were hospitalised with the illness nationwide early this week, CDC data shows, the highest total since the post-holiday surge in early February, reports AP.

The surge is largely fueled by highly contagious delta variant among people who are not vaccinated.

