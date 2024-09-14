Kim Jong Un holds talks with Russia security chief
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu during his visit to the nuclear-armed country, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
Shoigu's trip comes as Moscow seeks ammunition to continue its more than 30-month offensive in Ukraine and as the West accuses Pyongyang of sending arms to Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin travelled to North Korea in June and signed a mutual defence pact with the reclusive state.
"There was a wide exchange of views on the issues of steadily deepening the strategic dialogue between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to defend the mutual security interests and on the regional and international situation," North Korean state media said, confirming the meeting.
Kim "affirmed that the DPRK government would further expand cooperation and collaboration" with Russia based on the treaty they signed in June, it added, using the country's official name.
Russia's security council also said on its website Shoigu's meeting with Kim will "make an important contribution to the implementation" of the defence pact.
Shoigu heads Russia's Security Council after stepping down as defence minister in May.
Experts have long believed North Korean missiles are being deployed in Ukraine.
A new Conflict Armament Research report this week used debris analysis to show "that missiles produced this year in North Korea are being used in Ukraine".
Moscow has historic ties with Pyongyang since the Soviet Union helped found North Korea, but has warmed relations since launching its 2022 Ukraine offensive that ruptured ties with the West.