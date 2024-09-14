Kim Jong Un holds talks with Russia security chief

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu during his visit to the nuclear-armed country, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.

Shoigu's trip comes as Moscow seeks ammunition to continue its more than 30-month offensive in Ukraine and as the West accuses Pyongyang of sending arms to Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin travelled to North Korea in June and signed a mutual defence pact with the reclusive state.

"There was a wide exchange of views on the issues of steadily deepening the strategic dialogue between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to defend the mutual security interests and on the regional and international situation," North Korean state media said, confirming the meeting.