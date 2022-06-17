Highest 37m children displaced worldwide in 2021: UNICEF

Conflict, violence and other crises left a record 36.5 million children displaced from their homes by the end of last year, the highest number recorded since the second world war.

The United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF) came up with the disclosure in a press release on Friday. It said the figure includes 13.7 million child refugees and asylum-seekers, and nearly 22.8 million, who are internally displaced due to conflict and violence.