What does India think about the interim government?

India is not going to make any comment on Bangladesh situation without further caution and observation. India initially wants to fathom the public support of the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus and the new system. Out of caution, India has already taken back over 200 officials of its embassy in Bangladesh. Operations of India’s visa centers are also suspended.

India’s primary concern is about anti-Indian sentiment. Delhi’s South Block is deeply concerned about the anti-Indian slogans chanted during the movement. Houses and temples and businesses of Hindus were attacked in different districts, which also worries India. The authorities in India are contacting the army to control the situation. The relief for India is that different sections of the society have taken initiative to rein in such crimes.

Although India is yet to make any official comment, people in connection with the Modi government assumes that fundamentalist forces such as Jamaat are behind the attacks of Indian cultural center and Hindus. They are also stoking the anti-India sentiment. This group could not make their presence known much during the reign of Sheikh Hasina. In the changing situation, they are making their presence felt. India also thinks this group is behind breaking Bangabandhu’s sculpture and different establishments. India is keenly keeping an eye of Jamaat’s stake and influence in the new government.