Concerned about rhetoric from Bangladesh: Jaishankar

"As a well-wisher, as a friend, I think we hope that they go the right way and do the right things, and as a country with a democratic tradition, democracies require elections; that's how mandates are given and mandates are renewed. So, we hope they go down that path," he said.

Jaishankar emphasised the unique people-to-people connection between India and Bangladesh, rooted in historical ties and cultural exchange.

"The main message from our side, which came out at the first meeting, is that our relationship with Bangladesh, for historical reasons, is a unique relationship. It is a fundamental people-to-people connection, much more so than any other relationship I can think of. That's something we need to recognise. So, it is not necessarily one of the government of the day," he said.