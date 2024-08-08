India PM Modi offers 'best wishes' to Bangladesh interim leader Yunus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his "best wishes" to Bangladesh's newly sworn-in interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, saying New Delhi was "committed" to working with neighbouring Dhaka.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development."

Yunus was sworn in on Thursday, days after a student-led uprising toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India, arriving at a military airbase near New Delhi.