Renowned Indian writer Gita Mehta no more

ANI

Gita Mehta, renowned writer-filmmaker and the sister of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, passed away on Saturday in New Delhi.

The author, who died at 80, is survived by her son.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she pursued her higher studies in India as well as at the prestigious Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.