Naked communal appeal: Tharoor on Modi’s comment on Congress and Muslims

Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that Congress, if voted to power, would distribute people’s private wealth to Muslims as disgraceful.

“This is a very disgraceful speech made by the prime minister. The fact is that people realise that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give it to the Muslims, this is just a nakedly communal appeal, which normally any civilised election commission would disallow and warn the candidate for speaking like this. It is simply not decent,” Tharoor told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to “illegal immigrants” and asked people whether this is acceptable to them or not.