Congress wants to snatch Mangalsutra, gold and distribute among those having more children, says Modi

In a scathing attack on Congress in Rajasthan which is in the thick of the Lok Sabha poll contest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that those who left Congress these days have pointed towards the party’s manifesto and said that the party has gone into “grasp of urban Naxals.”

Referring to reports about Congress’ intention to redistribute wealth if elected to power, the prime minister said the party would conduct a survey and they would not even let Mangalsutra remain with women and “will go to this extent.”

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and said the “royal family” of the party will not be in a position to vote for the party as Congress is not contesting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.