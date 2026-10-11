India court releases CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke and others

An Executive Magistrate court of India has released CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, according to Ratna Singh, CJP's legal affairs head. The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest.

"Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav and Ashutosh," Ratna Singh said on X.

Advocate Soutik Banerjee also confirmed their release.

Banerjee said, "All three (Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das) have been released. They can go from here."

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram yesterday claiming that police detained him and his associates as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.