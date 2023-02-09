‘PM Modi’s neighbourhood first policy has stood the test of time’

The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has its special focus on ensuring a peaceful neighbourhood and is also backed by development at its centre following the key principle of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

“Right from providing free vaccines to India’s neighbours during the Covid crisis to helping a cash-crunched Sri Lanka economic crisis, India has always been considerate towards its neighbours. Despite the political situations all around India’s standing with its neighbours has been a consistent one,” Jaishankar told ANI.

“Whether it is neighbouring nations like Bangladesh or Nepal or Sri Lanka, India has helped with the development of infrastructure as well as sharing of technology amongst others. The people of Nepal and India have a huge connection culturally as well as geographically since it’s an open border, seamless movement of goods and people need to be ensured,” he said.

Detailing the projects undertaken in the neighbouring countries, the EAM named the ones including those in Nepal and Bangladesh.