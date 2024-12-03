3 police officers suspended over attack on Bangladesh mission in India

India has arrested seven people over breaking into the premises of assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Agartala and vandalising the property.

Besides, administrative action has been taken against four police personnel.

Three of the four police officials are sub inspectors. They were suspended. Another officer of deputy superintendent rank has been closed and asked to report to the police headquarters.

K Kiran Kumar, superintendent of Paschim Tripura district police, confirmed the news to Indian news agency PTI.