3 police officers suspended over attack on Bangladesh mission in India
India has arrested seven people over breaking into the premises of assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Agartala and vandalising the property.
Besides, administrative action has been taken against four police personnel.
Three of the four police officials are sub inspectors. They were suspended. Another officer of deputy superintendent rank has been closed and asked to report to the police headquarters.
K Kiran Kumar, superintendent of Paschim Tripura district police, confirmed the news to Indian news agency PTI.
Kiran Kumar told Prothom Alo that seven have been arrested so far in a case filed with New Capital Complex police station. Investigation has been launched in the incident.
Security has been beefed up around the assistant high commission of Bangladesh deploying paramilitary force CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and increasing the members of state police, he added.
A local organisation named ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity’ swooped on Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala and set fire to the Bangladesh flag. The Indian external affairs ministry informed that security in Bangladesh high commission in Delhi and other deputy and assistant high commissions around the country.
Some Hindu organisations were demonstrating near the deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata for several days.
Tripura’s chief minister Manik Saha condemned the yesterday’s attack and said while peaceful demonstrations are welcome, such behavior cannot be accepted
Meanwhile a local organisation announced to hold ‘Bangladesh Cholo’ (March to Bangladesh) demonstration today but the police did not allow it, said Kiran Kumar.