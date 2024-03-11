Controversial Citizenship Amendment Act implemented in India

The Union Home Ministry has notified rules for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May.

Earlier, taking to the micro-blogging site X, India's Ministry of Home Affairs posted, “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship.”

“The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided,” it added.