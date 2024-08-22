Assam govt to bring law, requiring to register marriage, divorce for Muslims

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that - “A 5-km radius area around a heritage structure -like a Mandir or a Namghar which is at least 250 years old will be declared as a protected area. This implies that land in the area can be transacted only between families who have resided there for three generations or more. In the case of Majuli, it will cover the entire district.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government would introduce a new law that will require compulsory security clearance for the opening of universities in the state.

“Some institutions from Kerala are keen to open universities in the Muslim-majority areas of Assam. Congress had a policy of easily allowing any rich institution to open a university. A new act will come up in the state cabinet that will make it compulsory to get security clearance for opening nursing colleges, medical colleges, and dental colleges,” Sarma told reporters here.