India will 'never' restore Pakistan water treaty: Minister

Despite a ceasefire holding, India's interior minister said his government would not restore the treaty which governs river water critical to parched Pakistan.

"It will never be restored," interior minister Amit Shah told the Times of India.

"We will take the water that was flowing to Pakistan to Rajasthan (state) by constructing a canal. Pakistan will be starved of water that it has been getting unjustifiably," he added.

The 1960 Indus Water Treaty gave India and Pakistan three Himalayan rivers each and the right to hydropower and irrigation resources.

It established the India-Pakistan Indus Commission, which is supposed to resolve any problems that arise.