Modi hopes to rekindle Trump bromance

India has “done its groundwork and has already taken positive steps to set a good tone” with Trump, said Lisa Curtis, the National Security Council director on South Asia during Trump’s first term.

Modi “has prepared for this, and he is seeking to preempt Trump’s anger,” said Curtis, now a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

Modi has also obliged Trump on one of his top priorities -- deporting undocumented immigrants.

While public attention has focused on Latin American migrants, India is the third source of undocumented immigrants in the United States after Mexico and El Salvador.

In an account that drew wide attention in India, some 100 migrants were flown back from the United States in shackles the whole journey. Angered activists in New Delhi burned an effigy of Trump.

The main opposition Congress party called the treatment of Indian citizens an “insult” and accused Modi of weakness toward Trump.

But Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government -- which itself has vowed no tolerance for undocumented migrants from Muslim-majority Bangladesh -- has promised cooperation.