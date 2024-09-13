Arvind Kejriwal gets bail from SC

A top political opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was granted bail on Friday after months behind bars on accusations his party took kickbacks in exchange for liquor licences.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance that battled Modi in national elections earlier this year, was first detained in March over the long-running corruption probe.

He is among several opposition leaders under investigation or facing criminal charges, with one of his colleagues describing his arrest at the time as a “political conspiracy” orchestrated by Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).