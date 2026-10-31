India opposition parties hold mock impeachment of poll chief

India's political opposition staged a symbolic impeachment of the election commissioner on Saturday to protest against a revision of voter lists that they say could unfairly benefit the ruling party.

The nationwide revision of electoral rolls has sparked political disputes and street protests in the world's largest democracy over the last month.

The Election Commission says the initiative is necessary to ensure accurate voter lists, but the opposition claims it is being manipulated to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).