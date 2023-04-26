Bilawal makes India anxious

Pakistan’s minister of foreign affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making India anxious. He is set to arrive in India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign minister’s meeting in May. The SCO meet will be held in the India city of Goa on 4 and 5 May. India’s concern is Bilawal might go into overdrive in his anti-India rhetoric during his stay in India.

A source at India’s external affairs ministry said, “Due to Pakistan’s history and Bilawal’s recent unruly attitude, we fear that Pakistan-India animosity might upstage the goals of SCO meet.”

A week ago, Pakistanls ministry of foreign affairs communicated that Bilawal Bhutto will be coming to India. India’s ministry of external affairs acknowledged that possibility and said that as the chairman of SCO they have extended an invitation to all member countries. Since then, there have been speculations whether the India and Pakistan foreign ministers will have bilateral talks.