NDTV directors Prannoy Roy, wife steps down as Adani group takes over

Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of channel New Delhi Television (NDTV), resigned as directors of the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group vehicle of NDTV, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

RRPR Holding Private Limited holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, which is being taken over by the Adani group, owned by businessman Gautam Adani.