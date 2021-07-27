6 Assam police personnel killed in border clash with Mizoram

As many as six Assam police personnel have died in an exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts, said Assam BJP MLA Kaushik Rai on Monday.

Rai, who visited the Silchar Medical College where the injured are admitted said that at least 40 people were injured including three to four civilians. "40 people injured including 3-4 civilians. As per doctors, 6 policemen have died. The Chief Minister has directed state minister Pijush Hazarika to visit the border area," said the BJP MLA.

However, according to Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya, around 80 people were injured in the firing from the Mizoram's side.