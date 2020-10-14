63,000 new COVID-19 cases, 730 deaths in a day in India

Around 8,000 more cases were seen in the daily spike as 63,509 new infection were reported in 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 72,39,389 on Wednesday.

After 55,342 new cases were reported on Tuesday giving a sense of a downward trend, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave a jolt to general expectation as ICMR DG Balram Bhargava informed that so far there has been three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 identified in India—two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad.

There were 730 deaths in one day taking the overall toll to 110,586.