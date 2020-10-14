63,000 new COVID-19 cases, 730 deaths in a day in India

IANS
New Delhi
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020. Reuters

Around 8,000 more cases were seen in the daily spike as 63,509 new infection were reported in 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 72,39,389 on Wednesday.

After 55,342 new cases were reported on Tuesday giving a sense of a downward trend, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave a jolt to general expectation as ICMR DG Balram Bhargava informed that so far there has been three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 identified in India—two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad.

There were 730 deaths in one day taking the overall toll to 110,586.

Advertisement

Out of the total cases, 826,876 are currently active, 6,301,927 have been discharged as India showed an indication of declining average daily cases for the past five weeks.

While the recovery rate stands at 87.05 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Three states account for maximum caseload in the country—besides Maharashtra which continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,543,837 cases including 40,701 deaths; it is Karnataka and Kerala. In fact Kerala, which till two weeks back, did not feature in the top list—is now in the third spot.

Advertisement

It was after nearly two months that the daily spike had dropped below 60,000 on Tuesday. For the fifth day in a row, the active cases remained below 900,000 the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. The fatalities have come down below 1,000 for 10 straight days. India had recorded a spike of 97,894 cases on 17 September.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 1,145,015 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 90,090,122.

More News

10 killed in India wall collapse

Representational image.

Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after over a year

In this file photo taken on 25 August 2016 chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti addresses a joint press conference with Indian home minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar. Photo: AFP

India’s Tanishq Jewellery ad celebrating Hindu-Muslim love faces outrage

India’s Tanishq Jewellery ad celebrating Hindu-Muslim love faces outrage

55,342 new cases recorded as India shows declining trend of daily spike

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.