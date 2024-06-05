NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as alliance leader

They appreciated the efforts made by the prime minister in nation-building, highlighting that he has a clear vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and that they are partners in this goal.

“In the last 10 years, 140 crore citizens of India have seen the country develop in every sector due to the welfare policies of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a very long gap, of almost six decades, the people of India have chosen a powerful leader with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time,” the NDA leaders’ letter mentioned.

“We are all proud that the NDA fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We NDA leaders unanimously choose Narendra Modi as our leader,” it further stated.

The leaders asserted that the NDA government, under the leadership of Modi, is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the exploited, deprived, and oppressed citizens of India.

NDA leaders lauded the Prime Minister’s efforts towards poverty eradication and pledged to continue the good work.

“The NDA government will continue to work to improve the living standards of every person in India and the all-round development of the country by protecting the heritage of India,” it added.