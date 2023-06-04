‘Undivided India’ map in new parliament building creates political stir

A mural set in the new parliament building of India shows the map of Akhanda Bharat or ‘undivided India’ which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The mural has created a huge stir in Nepal’s politics amid the India tour of the country’s prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda). Many fear the controversy may become a big issue in future in the other neighbouring countries of India as well.

In the map Nepal’s Lumbini is shown as part of undivided India. Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha is regarded as a holy place for the Nepalese and a vital part of the country. The unique cultural heritage of Nepal is also a major attraction in their tourism landscape.