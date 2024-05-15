India hands over first set of citizenship certificates to 14 under CAA

Home secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Home affairs.

The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship and digital signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.

The rules envisage manner of application form, procedure for processing applications by District Level Committee (DLC) and scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee (EC), stated an official release.

In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered into India up to 31.12.2014 on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution.