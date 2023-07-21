Women burn down house of accused from India naked women video

The emergence of the women's humiliation -- which happened in May -- triggered outrage across the country, with prime minister Narendra Modi saying it had "shamed India".

Police arrested four suspects Thursday, and the same day a group of women activists threw stacks of hay into the house of one of the men in Imphal and set it on fire.

As the fire raged, the women -- members of the Meitei community, like the accused -- broke down the walls and roof of the house with sticks.

India is generally traditionalist, conservative and patriarchal, but the Meitei have a history of women's activism, with women having a more prominent role in society than elsewhere.

The video of the naked women sparked protests across India on Friday with demonstrators calling for the state's chief minister to step down over the delay in taking action.

"Can normal people do these things?... Even cats, dogs, animal(s) never committed these kind of filthy act," said one demonstrator near Imphal, where hundreds of women gathered to protest.

"This is not even how human beings treat other human," she said.