Armed Forces need to be prepared for war to preserve peace: India defence minister

Speaking to media persons, Rajnath Singh said, “India is the only country in the world that has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. India has always advocated for peace and it will always. But today given the geopolitical situation, I told the army that to maintain peace in India and the world, we should always be ready for war. I said so that India’s peace is not disturbed under any circumstances.”

During his Lucknow visit, union minister Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at Khatu Shyam Mandir in the city.

On 5 September, defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural Joint Commanders’ Conference (JCC) in Lucknow, emphasising the need for jointness and integration among the three services for future challenges.