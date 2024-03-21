Delhi chief minister Kejriwal held in graft probe ahead of elections

The government of Kejriwal, himself an anti-graft campaigner, has been accused of corruption in the allocation of private liquor licenses and a probe in the matter has already seen two of his top allies jailed.

Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena Singh confirmed the arrest and said Kejriwal remained the state's chief minister.

"We made it clear from the beginning that if needed, Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail," she said.