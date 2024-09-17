India interested to take forward relations with Bangladesh: Jaishankar

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has termed the recent development in Bangladesh as the 'internal matter' of the country and it won’t be appropriate to make any comment on it.

But India is keen to maintain stable relations with Bangladesh as a neighbour, he said adding India wants to take forward relations further.

Jaishankar said neighbours are dependent on each other and India has a trade link with Bangladesh, and people of both countries are closely connected.

‘We are interested to advance this relations and communication,’ he said while speaking with NDTV today, Tuesday on 100 days of third term of Narendra Modi government in India.