India interested to take forward relations with Bangladesh: Jaishankar
Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has termed the recent development in Bangladesh as the 'internal matter' of the country and it won’t be appropriate to make any comment on it.
But India is keen to maintain stable relations with Bangladesh as a neighbour, he said adding India wants to take forward relations further.
Jaishankar said neighbours are dependent on each other and India has a trade link with Bangladesh, and people of both countries are closely connected.
‘We are interested to advance this relations and communication,’ he said while speaking with NDTV today, Tuesday on 100 days of third term of Narendra Modi government in India.
S Jaishankar made the remark while speaking about various aspects of India’s foreign policy. This is the first instance of someone from the Indian government speaking in breadth about political changeover in Bangladesh and its relations with India under changed circumstances.
"What happened in Bangladesh is its internal politics. It’s solely their internal matter. So it is unwarranted to make any comment on it. I can only say that we always maintain relations with the government that is in power," he added.
S Jaishankar said India, from its side, wants to keep its relations with Bangladesh stable.
‘We have very good cooperation. Our trade is good…people-to-people ties are good. We want to keep our relations this way,’ he added.