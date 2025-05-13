Indian PM Modi vows strong response to any future 'terrorist attack'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed Monday to respond strongly to any future "terrorist attack", and warned that New Delhi would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" in the event of further conflict with Pakistan.

A weekend ceasefire which US President Donald Trump said he brokered appeared to be holding Monday after four days of intense jetfighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks -- the worst violence between the two nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.

Trump said Monday that US intervention had prevented a "bad nuclear war".

"We stopped a nuclear conflict... millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that," he told reporters at the White House.

Modi, in a televised address to the nation -- his first since hostilities began last Wednesday -- said Pakistan has chosen to attack rather than help it fight "terrorism".

"If another terrorist attack against India is carried out, a strong response will be given," he said.