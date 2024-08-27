‘Chaos orchestrated by BJP,’ says TMC after police clash with protesters

Hitting out at the Nabanna Abhijan protest march, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra described the protestors as goons who had forced the police to react.

In a post on X, Moitra said, “Police get bricks thrown at them by #WeDontNeedNoEducation “Chhatras”, SHO’s head split. Many policemen hurt. And @BJP4Bengal calls bandh to protest police “atrocities”. Same old playbook.”

“No - bodies have not fallen. Sorry BJP & GodiMedia to disappoint your ghoulish desires. This is not a common citizen’s march. Students? Women? Barely. A bunch of goons throwing bricks at police & goading them to react,” she further added.